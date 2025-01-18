ICT services export remittances Rise by 28%: Shaza

Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, informed the National Assembly on Friday that Pakistan’s ICT services export remittances recorded a 28% increase, reaching approximately $1.86 billion during the first six months of the current financial year.

During the question hour, she attributed this growth to improved internet usage and speed in the country.

However, she acknowledged that internet users are facing challenges, emphasizing that efforts are underway to address these issues.

“At present, WhatsApp is fully functional, and all VPNs are operational,” she said.

The minister highlighted that the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) operates a 24/7 service center to register complaints, assuring that technicians are dispatched promptly to resolve issues. “My primary duty is to protect and promote the IT industry,” she added.

The minister said that Pakistan’s current internet bandwidth operates at 274 MHz, which limits accessibility. The government plans to add 562 MHz, recently vacated through court proceedings. She appreciated the efforts of the Law Ministry and Special Investment Facilitation (SIFC) for working to resolve these legal hurdles.

She also shared that Pakistan has eight submarine cables, one of which has reached the end of its lifespan.—APP