Qatar plans to expand housing investment in Indonesia

Mataram, West Nusa Tenggara

Deputy Minister for Housing and Settlement Fahri Hamzah has informed that Qatar is planning to increase its support for housing development in Indonesia.

“From the previous investment for one million houses, Qatar will increase investment for five million houses, totaling to six million,” he said during a coordination meeting on housing and settlement design in Mataram, West Nusa Tenggara (NTB), on Friday.

Earlier on January 8, 2025, the Indonesian and Qatari governments signed a memorandum of understanding regarding investment for building one million houses for low-income people.

With the investment, which will be carried out via a government-to-government scheme, Qatar has become the first foreign investor to contribute to President Prabowo Subianto’s priority program of building three million houses each year.

In addition, Hamzah said that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has also expressed interest in housing development investment in Indonesia.

“They keep calling me and showing their interest. Some other countries like Turkey and Russia are also interested,” he added.

He explained that the low-income housing program is also part of a charity. A habitable house for the underprivileged can be a pleasant gift for them.

“Business or profit are another issue, but people can have proper housing. They will be happy,” Hamzah said.—Antara