At least five killed, 15 others injured in Quetta blast near Pishin Stop

QUETTA – At least five people were killed and more than 15 others injured in a powerful explosion near Pishin Stop on Quetta’s Sariab (Hali) Road on Tuesday.

The police said that the explosion occurred near Hali Road, leaving five people dead on the spot. The bodies and injured victims were shifted to Civil Hospital Quetta, where the Medical Superintendent confirmed receiving five bodies and over 15 wounded.

Police officials said rescue teams rushed to the scene immediately after the blast and shifted the injured to nearby hospitals. They added that gunfire was also heard following the explosion, raising fears of a coordinated attack.

A spokesperson for the Balochistan Health Department said an emergency had been imposed in Civil Hospital Quetta, Bolan Medical Complex (BMC), and Trauma Centre. All consultants, doctors, pharmacists, nurses, and paramedical staff were called in to handle the influx of patients.

Meanwhile, CCTV footage of the incident showed flames and heavy smoke rising from the site moments after the explosion. Several vehicles parked along the roadside were also damaged in the blast.

The security forces have cordoned off the area, and investigations are underway to ascertain the nature of the explosion.