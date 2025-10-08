ICC Women WC 2025: Pakistan to face Australia in Colombo today

COLOMBO – Pakistan women’s cricket team is set to face defending champions Australia in their third match of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 on Wednesday (today).

The national side, still searching for their first win in the tournament, will look to overcome the formidable Australian team in what promises to be a crucial encounter. Team management believes that Pakistan’s familiarity with Colombo’s playing conditions could give them a slight edge.

During a rigorous practice session on Monday, players focused on rectifying their flaws and strengthening both batting and bowling departments. Coaches emphasized consistency, discipline, and fielding improvements ahead of the tough contest.

On the other hand, the Australian team, currently in fine form, aims to maintain its dominance and secure valuable points to strengthen its position on the points table.