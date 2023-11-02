LAHORE- The much-anticipated ICC World Cup 2023 encounter between Pakistan and New Zealand, scheduled for November 4th at 10 AM in M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Lahore, is likely to face an imminent threat from rain.

Weather forecasts for Bangalore indicated a 70 to 80 percent chance of precipitation during the afternoon, raising concerns about the match’s potential outcome.

In a pivotal fixture for Pakistan, securing victory against New Zealand this week with a substantial margin became imperative. Winning by a margin of 84 runs would not only bring Pakistan closer to New Zealand in the tournament standings but could also significantly impact their net run rate if the target is achieved within 35 overs.

In case the match falls victim to adverse weather conditions, both teams will be awarded one point each. However, it’s worth highlighting that this outcome will not influence the net run rate calculation, which holds significant weight in this tournament.

Adding to the intrigue, in the 32nd match of the competition, South Africa delivered a resounding defeat to New Zealand, winning by a margin of 190 runs. This result has provided some respite for Pakistan’s World Cup aspirations. The journey for Babar Azam and his team to secure a spot in the World Cup semi-final remained challenging. To achieve that goal, Pakistan must emerge victorious in all their remaining matches.

In the best-case scenario, Pakistan should aim to secure a convincing win against New Zealand in the upcoming clash, while the hope is that New Zealand will face defeat against Sri Lanka in their respective match. If these scenarios play out, New Zealand would conclude the group stage with eight points, while Pakistan, with ten points, would secure a berth in the knockout stage.

Currently, Pakistan occupies the fifth position in the points table with eight points, while New Zealand sits in the fourth spot with an equal number of points. The clash between these cricketing giants promises to be a critical juncture in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, with rain clouds casting an element of uncertainty over the outcome.