LAHORE- Former Foreign Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi is set to be transferred to PIMS Hospital due to deteriorating health while in prison.

The decision to move him from Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi to PIMS Hospital has been granted following a request from the jail administration, as ordered by Judge Abul Hasanat Zulqarnain.

Two days ago, family members held a meeting with PTI Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi during his incarceration in Adiala Jail. The meeting took place in the jail’s conference room and included Zahoor Qureshi, Moeen Qureshi, and Zain Qureshi. Barrister Taimoor Malik, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s legal representative, also met with him in Adiala Jail.

In relation to the submission of trial documents concerning PTI Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) deferred the hearing to the next week.

During the hearing, IHC Chief Justice Aamir Farooq observed that the objections raised and noted that certified copies of the FIR and the challan had not been provided.

The court’s decision emphasized that the rights of the accused must be preserved, and the legal process must be followed.

The court is addressing objections raised in the application moved by the PTI senior leader. Advocate Ali Bukhari requested that this application be considered alongside the bail application.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi is among the leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) who remained steadfastly aligned with Imran Khan even after May 9. Both Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood are presently detained in Adiala Jail.