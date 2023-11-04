BENGALURU- In a remarkable feat during the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, Pakistani fast bowler Hassan Ali has achieved a significant milestone by completing 100 wickets in One Day Internationals (ODIs).

The achievement came in his 64th ODI innings, showcasing his prowess as a wicket-taker.

Hassan Ali’s accomplishment was celebrated by cricket enthusiasts and fans worldwide, hailing the bowler’s impressive performance. The milestone was reached when Hassan Ali managed to secure a crucial breakthrough for his team in clash with New Zealand at Bengaluru.

This achievement not only adds to Hassan Ali’s growing list of accolades but also highlights his essential role in Pakistan’s bowling attack during the World Cup. His consistency and ability to take wickets have been a valuable asset for his team, contributing to Pakistan’s campaign in the ICC ‘s Men Cricket World Cup 2023. Cricket fans are eager to see more outstanding performances from Hassan Ali as the World Cup progresses.