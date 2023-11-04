ISLAMABAD- Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhary has been apprehended in Islamabad.

Taking to X, Hiba Fawad, the wife of the former federal minister, confirmed the development. She expressed concerns about her husband’s arrest and his subsequent transfer to an undisclosed location.

Fawad Arrested and taken to unknown place. — Hiba Fawad Chaudhary (@HibaFawadPk) November 4, 2023

Hiba Chaudhry’s tweet revealed that Fawad Chaudhary was taken into custody in Islamabad by individuals in plain clothing, accompanied by law enforcement personnel.

What remains perplexing is the absence of a clear explanation or official statement regarding the grounds for his arrest.

It’s important to note that just recently, the Islamabad District and Session Court had granted bail to Fawad Chaudhry until November 13 in a case linked to alleged violations of Section 144.

The case against Fawad Chaudhry had been registered at the Abpara Police Station in Islamabad, adding to the complexities of this situation.