LAHORE- Renowned former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan has emerged as a prominent figure in the ongoing discussions surrounding the Gaza conflict by raising his voice against the recent bombings on Palestinians.

Irfan Pathan, recognized for his candid and forthright opinions, shared his perspective on the matter. He wrote, “Every day, innocent kids aged 0-10 in Gaza are losing lives and the world remains silent. As a sportsman, I can only speak out, but it’s high time for world leaders to unite and put an end to this senseless killing.@UN #StopTheViolence #GazaChildren,”.

In response to Irfan Pathan’s post advocating for the Palestinian cause, Pakistani actress Ushna Shah shared the post, acknowledging his courage and offering her support. She wrote, “My brother, I salute your courage,”.

Spine of steel my brother https://t.co/k3zOqQ19RX — Ushna Shah (@ushnashah) November 3, 2023

In a development confirmed by the Gaza Health Ministry, an ambulance outside Al-Shifa Hospital fell victim to an attack, resulting in the tragic loss of 15 lives. With this incident, the number of Palestinian lives lost in the ongoing conflict has now surpassed the 9,000 mark.