ICC Champions Trophy 2025 complete schedule

KARACHI – The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will begin with a clash between host Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Bank Cricket Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday, February 19.

As always, the most anticipated match will be between arch-rivals Pakistan and India at the Dubai Cricket Stadium on February 23.

After the league stage, the first semi-final will be played in the UAE on March 04 and the second in Lahore the following day.

Gran finale will be played on March 09 in Lahore. The final will be played in the UAE in case of India qualification.

March 10 is the designated reserve day for the final.

Here is the complete schedule of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Champions Trophy 2025 schedule:

February 19, Pakistan v New Zealand, Karachi

February 20, Bangladesh v India, Dubai, UAE

February 21, Afghanistan v South Africa, Karachi

February 22, Australia v England, Lahore

February 23, Pakistan v India, Dubai

February 24, Bangladesh v New Zealand, Rawalpindi

February 25, Australia v South Africa, Rawalpindi

February 26, Afghanistan v England, Lahore

February 27, Pakistan v Bangladesh, Rawalpindi

February 28, Afghanistan v Australia, Lahore

March 1, South Africa v England, Karachi

March 2, New Zealand v India, Dubai, UAE

March 4, Semi-final 1, Dubai, UAE

March 5, Semi-final 2, Lahore

March 9, Final, Lahore (unless India qualifies, when it will be played in Dubai)

March 10, Reserve day