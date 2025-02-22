AGL55.29▼ -1.07 (-0.02%)AIRLINK189.52▼ -0.64 (0.00%)BOP12.77▼ -0.06 (0.00%)CNERGY7.16▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)DCL8.99▼ -0.3 (-0.03%)DFML50.06▼ -0.95 (-0.02%)DGKC116.99▼ -3.92 (-0.03%)FCCL42.12▼ -1.29 (-0.03%)FFL15.54▲ 0.15 (0.01%)HUBC130.09▼ -0.52 (0.00%)HUMNL14.32▲ 0.48 (0.03%)KEL4.67▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)KOSM6.51▼ -0.19 (-0.03%)MLCF46.94▼ -2.57 (-0.05%)NBP75.98▼ -2.21 (-0.03%)OGDC202.75▼ -2.06 (-0.01%)PAEL41.14▲ 0.33 (0.01%)PIBTL8.71▲ 0.02 (0.00%)PPL172.21▼ -2.23 (-0.01%)PRL34.77▲ 0.06 (0.00%)PTC24.85▼ -0.14 (-0.01%)SEARL96.72▼ -1.27 (-0.01%)TELE8.4▲ 0.1 (0.01%)TOMCL32.7▲ 0.7 (0.02%)TPLP11.89▼ -0.29 (-0.02%)TREET23.2▲ 1.05 (0.05%)TRG63.35▲ 1.69 (0.03%)UNITY30.3▼ -0.33 (-0.01%)WTL1.5▲ 0.02 (0.01%)

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Babar Azam continues to faces criticism for slow strike rate

Babar Azam On Verge Of Breaking Multiple Records Against New Zealand
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LAHORE – Pakistan’s star batsman Babar Azam is still facing huge criticism over his slow strike rate in the first match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali criticized Babar Azam for slow strike rate in the first match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

“Agha Salman played faster than Babar Azam as she 42 runs off 28 balls and tried win the game for Pakistan while Babar only played for himself,” said Basir Ali while commenting on the performance of Babar Azam.

He also said that even Khushdil Shah made 69 off 49 balls.

The former cricketer asked would any anyone ask Babar if he was playing for himself or for the country.

“The moment we criticize Babar on social media, we are labeled as traitors,” said Babar Azam.

Earlier, Shoaib Akhtar had also criticized Babar, saying that “Babar Azam has become the product he was meant to be. It’s clear now that he has no intention of improving,”.

Pakistan’s hopes of reaching the semi-finals of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 suffered a major setback after a home-ground defeat against New Zealand in the tournament’s opening match.

On February 19, at National Stadium, Karachi, Pakistan faced a 60-run defeat in a one-sided contest against New Zealand. Chasing a 321-run target, Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel opened the innings for Pakistan but played too cautiously which became one of the reasons behind the inevitable loss.

Pakistani bowlers failed to put up an effective performance.

Among the batters, Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan struggled while Babar Azam scored a half-century but it did not help the team.

Babar faced 90 balls and made 64 runs including six fours and one six but his slow strike rate drew criticism.

Web Desk Staff

Related Posts

  • Sports

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia opt to bowl first against England

  • Sports

Dubai’s “Ring of Fire” ready for Pakistan-India clash amid rain concerns

  • Featured, Sports

South Africa thrash Afghanistan in Champions Trophy 2025 match

  • Sports

Pakistan grants big relief to ICC over Champions Trophy 2025

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer