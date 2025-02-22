ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Babar Azam continues to faces criticism for slow strike rate

LAHORE – Pakistan’s star batsman Babar Azam is still facing huge criticism over his slow strike rate in the first match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali criticized Babar Azam for slow strike rate in the first match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

“Agha Salman played faster than Babar Azam as she 42 runs off 28 balls and tried win the game for Pakistan while Babar only played for himself,” said Basir Ali while commenting on the performance of Babar Azam.

He also said that even Khushdil Shah made 69 off 49 balls.

The former cricketer asked would any anyone ask Babar if he was playing for himself or for the country.

“The moment we criticize Babar on social media, we are labeled as traitors,” said Babar Azam.

Earlier, Shoaib Akhtar had also criticized Babar, saying that “Babar Azam has become the product he was meant to be. It’s clear now that he has no intention of improving,”.

Pakistan’s hopes of reaching the semi-finals of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 suffered a major setback after a home-ground defeat against New Zealand in the tournament’s opening match.

On February 19, at National Stadium, Karachi, Pakistan faced a 60-run defeat in a one-sided contest against New Zealand. Chasing a 321-run target, Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel opened the innings for Pakistan but played too cautiously which became one of the reasons behind the inevitable loss.

Pakistani bowlers failed to put up an effective performance.

Among the batters, Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan struggled while Babar Azam scored a half-century but it did not help the team.

Babar faced 90 balls and made 64 runs including six fours and one six but his slow strike rate drew criticism.