Hyundai stops sale of thousands of 2026 Palisade SUVs after fatal incident

Hyundai Motor Company has suspended sales of certain 2026 Palisade SUVs in the United States and Canada and initiating a recall affecting tens of thousands of vehicles due to a potential issue with power seats.

The decision follows a recent tragic incident in Ohio in which a two-year-old girl lost her life, though the automaker has not released specific details regarding the event.

The recall impacts the 2026 Palisade Limited and Calligraphy variants, as the second- and third-row power seats may fail to detect contact with an occupant or object correctly. Approximately 68,500 vehicles are included in the recall, with roughly 8,000 in Canada.

Hyundai expressed condolences to the child’s family and confirmed that the incident is still under investigation. To address the issue, the company is developing a temporary over-the-air software update, expected by the end of March, designed to improve the seats’ detection system, add operational safeguards, and enhance overall safety.

In the meantime, Hyundai is advising vehicle owners to exercise caution when using second- and third-row power seats, ensuring no person or object is in the seat or folding area. The company is also offering rental vehicles to affected customers until the full recall remedy is available.