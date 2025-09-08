Quratulain Balouch’s team shares her status with fans, appeals for privacy

GILGIT – The team of famous Pakistani singer Quratulain Balouch, who sustained injuries after being attacked by a Himalayan brown bear during a humanitarian mission in Baltistan, has issued the first official statement regarding her health, requesting for privacy at this time.

Quratulain Balouch’s team appealed to fans for prayers for her recovery, adding that all public appearances and activities have been postponed until she regains full health.

The team issued this statement on Instagram.

Balouch had recently traveled to flood-affected areas of Baltistan in collaboration with Comprehensive Disaster Response Services (CDRS), where she was engaged in relief operations for displaced communities.

On the night of September 4, while she was resting in a tent, a Himalayan brown bear entered the campsite and attacked her. Members of the CDRS team intervened immediately, managing to repel the animal and prevent further harm.

Balouch was shifted to a nearby medical facility, where doctors confirmed that her condition is out of danger. She sustained injuries to both arms but did not suffer any fractures, and she is reported to be recovering steadily.

The incident occurred at Deosai National Park, a high-altitude plateau that serves as the natural habitat of the endangered Himalayan brown bear. Gilgit-Baltistan police confirmed that Balouch was camping in the area with two companions when the attack took place. Her cameraman and another team member remained unharmed.