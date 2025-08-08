National cricketer Haider Ali released on bail after arrest in Manchester rape case

MANCHESTER – Pakistani cricketer Haider Ali has been released on bail after his arrest in Manchester over allegations of sexual assault.

According to UK police, Haider Ali has been summoned again in two weeks as part of the ongoing investigation, with a travel ban preventing him from leaving the country during this period.

The alleged incident took place during the recent tour of the Pakistan Shaheens cricket team to England.

In response, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has suspended Haider Ali from all cricket activities.

The board stated that the national batsman is under investigation by Manchester police in connection with a criminal case, leading to his suspension.

The PCB further said that the legal assistance would be provided to Haider Ali to ensure his rights are protected. He would remain suspended until the case concluded.

The board added that any disciplinary action woupd be considered once legal proceedings are complete and no further details would be released until then.