Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more rainfall of varying intensities for the twin cities and parts of Pakistan during the next couple of days.

According to the synoptic situation, Moderate monsoon currents from the Bay of Bengal are penetrating Pakistan’s upper/central parts.

A westerly wave is also likely to enter the upper parts of the country from today.

Under the influence of these conditions, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Northeast/South Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, Islamabad, southeast Sindh, northeast Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir on Saturday evening/night.

During the forecast period, isolated heavy falls are expected in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Potohar regions.

On Sunday, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Islamabad, Pothohar region, Upper/Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Southeast Sindh, Northeast Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Heavy falls are expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Potohar region and Upper Punjab during the period.

In Islamabad, partly cloudy weather and rains are likely with maximum temperature to remain in the range of 35-37 degrees Celsius on Sunday and 33-35 C on Monday.

In Rawalpindi, partly cloudy weather and rains are likely with maximum temperature to remain in the range of 34-36 C on Sunday and 32-34 C on Monday.

Meanwhile, parts of the country received rainfall of varying intensities during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm):

Punjab: Rawalpindi (Chaklala 72, Shamsabad 50), Islamabad (Bokra 59, Zero Point 54, Saidpur 37, Golra 19), Toba Tek Sing 28, Jhelum 23, Sahiwal, Mangla, Jhang 15, Bahawalnagar 13, Murree 12, Multan (Airport) 03, Khanewal 02

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Lower Dir 45, Kakul 27, Buner 22, Saidu Sharif 18, Malam Jabba 12, Balakot 07, Mir Khani 01

Kashmir: Garhi dupatta 13, Muzaffarabad (City 10, Airport 08), Rawalakot 08

Gilgit-Baltistan: Babusar 01

Hot and dry weather prevailed elsewhere in the country.

Bhakkar, D I Khan and Sibbi remained the hottest places in the country where mercury rose as high as 42 C.

In Islamabad, maximum temperature was recorded at 37 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 96 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, maximum temperature was recorded at 36 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 47 per cent.