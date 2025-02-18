Punjab Archeology Department office among 58 sealed in Lahore

LAHORE—On Tuesday, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 58 illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises in different parts of Lahore.

LDA’s Town Planning Wing sealed 32 buildings in Allama Iqbal Town and 26 in Shadman, Shadbagh, Shah Jamal and New Muslim Town for illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees.

The sealed premises include the Archeology and Museum Department office, Al-Ameen Academy, Pakistan Flourmills Association office, technical institute, beauty saloon, grocery stores, food points, shops, workshops, and other businesses.

LDA Chief Town Planner I Assad-uz-Zaman supervised the operations carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police.

According to the LDA spokesperson, several notices were served on the owners of these buildings before the operations were carried out.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against violation of bylaws, illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises in Lahore’s housing schemes.