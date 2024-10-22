Houses for downtrodden my first priority: CM Maryam

Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz on Monday said, “Alhamdulillah, under ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ program, construction of houses has started across Punjab.” ief Maryam Nawaz ssaid this while chairing a special meeting to have a detailed briefing on ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ program.

She added, ”In a record period of only two months, the people who got the first installment in Lahore, Kasur and other districts have started construction of their houses vigorously.”

Madam Chief Minister said, ”I express prayers and best wishes for the lucky citizens who are building houses under “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar” program.”

She directed the authorities concerned to ensure release of the second installment of loan under the program as per schedule, and said,”We are trying our best so that no one is deprived of a rightful loan.” She underscored, ”In each district, Assistant Commissioner has been appointed as Focal Person for the convenience of applicants.”

The Chief Minister said, ”I will myself monitor “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar” program via dashboard.”