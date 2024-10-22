Saudi Riyal to PKR exchange rate today – 22 October 2024

KARACHI – The buying rate for one Saudi Riyal in Pakistan stands at Rs73.55 while it is sold for Rs74.1 on Tuesday in open market, according to forex.pk.
Data available on the private currency website showed Riyal stands unchanged against Pakistani rupee in the open market.
SAR to PKR Rate – 22 October 2024
|Date
|Latest Exchange Rate
|CHANGE
|October 22, 2024
|Rs. 73.55
|0
|October 21, 2024
|Rs. 73.55
The Saudi riyal is the official currency of Saudi Arabia. It is abbreviated as SAR, or SR. One Riyal is subdivided into 100 halalas.
How Much is 500 Saudi Riyal in Rupees Today?
As of October 22, the Riyal rate stands at Rs73.55 in open market. So, the 500 Saudi Riyal will be equal to Rs36,775 in Pakistani currency.
How Much is 1000 Saudi Riyal in Pak Rupees Today?
As of October 22, the Riyal rate is being traded at Rs73.55 in open market. So, the 1,000 Saudi Riyal will be equal to Rs73,550 in Pakistani currency.
What is the open market rate of SAR in Pakistan?
The rate of one SAR in open market of Pakistan stands at Rs73.55.
How to Convert Riyal in Pakistani Rupee?
People carrying Saudi currency Riyal with them to Pakistan can visit the banks or branches of the exchange companies to convert the SAR into PKR.