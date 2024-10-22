AGL38.5▲ 0.43 (0.01%)AIRLINK137.26▲ 0.41 (0.00%)BOP5.41▲ 0 (0.00%)CNERGY3.81▲ 0.05 (0.01%)DCL7.87▲ 0.03 (0.00%)DFML46.25▲ 0.35 (0.01%)DGKC81▲ 0.64 (0.01%)FCCL29.63▲ 0.72 (0.02%)FFBL56.9▼ -0.14 (0.00%)FFL9.55▲ 0.19 (0.02%)HUBC105.75▲ 2.04 (0.02%)HUMNL14.25▲ 0.24 (0.02%)KEL3.95▲ 0.22 (0.06%)KOSM8.45▲ 0.27 (0.03%)MLCF37.91▲ 0.43 (0.01%)NBP69.9▲ 1.61 (0.02%)OGDC168▲ 1.13 (0.01%)PAEL25.49▲ 0.36 (0.01%)PIBTL6.88▼ -0.17 (-0.02%)PPL130.75▲ 1.25 (0.01%)PRL23.88▲ 0.26 (0.01%)PTC15.81▲ 0.01 (0.00%)SEARL60.85▼ -0.12 (0.00%)TELE7.03▲ 0.04 (0.01%)TOMCL36.5▲ 0.59 (0.02%)TPLP7.88▼ -0.01 (0.00%)TREET15.6▲ 0.69 (0.05%)TRG45.18▲ 0.31 (0.01%)UNITY25.8▲ 0.38 (0.01%)WTL1.23▲ 0 (0.00%)

Dirham to PKR exchange rate today – 22 October 2024

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

KARACHI – UAE Dirham buying rate in open market of Pakistan stands at Rs75.3 on Tuesday, October 22 while the selling rate is Rs75.95.

UAE Dirham gained five paisas against Pakistani rupee so far as compared to the previous trading day’s closing, according to forex.pk.

AED to PKR Rate – 22 October 2024

Date  Latest Exchange Rate CHANGE 
October 22, 2024 Rs75.3 5paisas
source: forex.pk

The currency code for UAE Dirhams is AED. It is subdivided into 100 fils.

How Much is 500 UAE Dirham in Pak Rupees Today?

As of October 22, UAE Dirham rate stands at Rs75.3 in the open market. So, the 500 Dirham will be equal to Rs37,630 in Pakistani currency.

How Much is 1000 UAE Dirham in Pak Rupees Today?

UAE Dirham rate stands at Rs75.5 in open market. So, the 1,000 Dirham will be equal to Rs75,300 in Pakistani currency.

What is the open market rate of AED in Pakistan?

The rate of AED in open market of Pakistan stands at Rs75.3 on October 22, 2024.

Convert Dirham into Pakistani Rupee?

People carrying UAE currency Dirham with them to Pakistan can visit the banks or branches of the exchange companies to convert the AED into PKR.

 

Our Correspondent

Related Posts

  • Forex Rate

Omani Rial to PKR latest rate today – 22 October 2024

  • Forex Rate

UK Pound to PKR rate today – 22 October 2024

  • Forex Rate

Omani Rial to PKR latest rate today – 21 October 2024

  • Forex Rate

UK Pound to PKR rate today – 21 October 2024

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer