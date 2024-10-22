Dirham to PKR exchange rate today – 22 October 2024

KARACHI – UAE Dirham buying rate in open market of Pakistan stands at Rs75.3 on Tuesday, October 22 while the selling rate is Rs75.95.

UAE Dirham gained five paisas against Pakistani rupee so far as compared to the previous trading day’s closing, according to forex.pk.

AED to PKR Rate – 22 October 2024

Date Latest Exchange Rate CHANGE October 22, 2024 Rs75.3 5paisas source: forex.pk

The currency code for UAE Dirhams is AED. It is subdivided into 100 fils.

How Much is 500 UAE Dirham in Pak Rupees Today?

As of October 22, UAE Dirham rate stands at Rs75.3 in the open market. So, the 500 Dirham will be equal to Rs37,630 in Pakistani currency.

How Much is 1000 UAE Dirham in Pak Rupees Today?

UAE Dirham rate stands at Rs75.5 in open market. So, the 1,000 Dirham will be equal to Rs75,300 in Pakistani currency.

What is the open market rate of AED in Pakistan?

The rate of AED in open market of Pakistan stands at Rs75.3 on October 22, 2024.

Convert Dirham into Pakistani Rupee?

People carrying UAE currency Dirham with them to Pakistan can visit the banks or branches of the exchange companies to convert the AED into PKR.