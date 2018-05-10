Hot, dry weather expected

Islamabad

Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) Wednesday forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours. However, rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Kalat division and hilly areas.

According to data of the Met department, during last 24 hours weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. Rain-thundershower with gusty winds had occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Faisalabad, Sahiwal divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa area Dir received 17 mm rain, Saidu Sharif 4 mm, Kashmir and Muzaffarabad 16mm, Rawalakot and Garidupatta 1 mm, Punjab area Sahiwa 7 mm, Toba Tek Singh and Shorkot 6 mm, Faisalabad and Jhang 2 mm, in Gilgit-Baltistan Bunji area 2 mm, Bagrote 1 mm. While, the highest temperature 43°C was recorded at Shaheed Benazirabad, Turbat and Sukrand, followed by 42°C in Chhor and Padidan.—APP1