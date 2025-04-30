Honouring work, celebrating the worker

EVERY year on May 1, people across the globe, including South Asia, celebrate Labour Day as a public holiday.

But how many of us truly contribute to uplifting the labour class or addressing their hardships?

Labourers face numerous challenges daily—poverty, illiteracy and a severe lack of basic resources like food and clean water.

A vast majority, especially daily-wage earners, remain outside the protection of labour laws.

They are denied paid holidays, job security, medical benefits, pensions, provident funds and regulated working hours.

South Asia also struggles with the deep-rooted issue of child labour.

This grave concern stems from the region’s socio-economic conditions.

It robs children of their right to education, endangers their physical and mental well-being and traps families in an unending cycle of poverty.

Despite the presence of laws banning child labour, the practice continues unchecked.

Children who are forced to work cannot access education, which leads to widespread illiteracy and other social issues.

Every child has the right to education and states are obligated to ensure this right is fulfilled.

Strict action must be taken against those who exploit children or enforce bonded labour practices.

Labourers are essential to our society.

They contribute tirelessly in agriculture, industry and other sectors, playing a pivotal role in national development.

While global efforts have made strides against forced labour, exploitation persists.

Workers are often treated without dignity, denied fair wages and subjected to exploitative contracts with harsh terms.

International Labour Day should go beyond commemoration; it must inspire actionable plans to safeguard workers’ rights.

Too often, labourers are paid below the minimum wage and subjected to stringent conditions that leave them with inadequate income.

Their wages fail to cover even their basic needs in the face of rising inflation.

It is our collective responsibility to advocate for fair compensation and humane treatment.

Ensuring decent wages and living conditions is not just a moral obligation—it’s a fundamental right.

Understanding labour laws is crucial.

These employment regulations are designed to protect workers by defining their rights and outlining employer responsibilities.

They cover wages, working hours, overtime pay and workplace safety.

Labour laws also regulate health standards, demand a safe working environment and recognize the role of trade unions.

Their ultimate aim is to ensure fair treatment for workers and maintain a balance between employer and employee interests.

Despite legal frameworks, enforcement remains weak in many parts of South Asia.

Labour Day must be used not only to honour past struggles but to renew our commitment to resolving ongoing issues.

The fight for labour rights is far from over.

True respect for workers lies in improving their lives, protecting their rights and empowering them to live with dignity.

—The writer is contributing columnist, based in Mumbai, India ([email protected])