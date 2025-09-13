Honda reduces motorcycle prices by up to 18,870 rupees

Honda has announced a significant price cut across its range of motorcycles and scooters, offering reductions of up to Rs18,887, in India.

The move follows the Indian government’s decision to lower the GST on two-wheelers under 350cc from 28 percent to 18 percent.

Following the decision, the Japanese bike maker has passed on the full benefit of this tax cut to its customers.

Honda Bike Prices Decreased

For scooters, the Honda Activa 110 now comes with a price benefit of up to Rs7,874, while the Honda Dio 110 is reduced by up to Rs7,157.

The Activa 125 and Dio 125 receive benefits of up to Rs8,259 and Rs8,042, respectively.

In the 100cc and 125cc commuter motorcycle segment, the Honda Shine 100 offers a price cut of up to Rs5,672, and the Shine 100 DX is cheaper by up to Rs6,256.

The Honda Livo 110 sees a reduction of up to Rs7,165, and the Shine 125 by up to Rs7,443. The SP125 is now priced lower by up to Rs8,447, while the CB125 Hornet sees a price drop of up to Rs9,229.

In the mid-range segment, the Honda Unicorn gets a benefit of up to Rs9,948, the SP160 up to Rs10,635, the Hornet 2.0 up to Rs13,026, and the NX200 up to Rs13,978.

In the premium 350cc segment, the CB350 H’ness offers a reduction of up to Rs18,598, the CB350RS by up to Rs18,857, and the CB350 tops the list with a price cut of up to Rs18,887.

These new prices are applicable at Honda dealerships across India and are expected to boost demand for two-wheelers, especially in the entry-level and mid-range categories.