State cannot afford loss of lives every year, COAS says during visit to flood-hit areas

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munirvisited Kasur Sector and the Flood Relief Camp in Jalalpur Pirwala, Multan to review the prevailing flood situation and ongoing relief efforts.

The visit to flood affected areas of Kasur and Multan focused on enhancing synergy between the civil administration and the military to ensure effective assistance for the affected population. The chief secretary Punjab and other senior officials of the civil administration were also present at the occasion.

During the visit, COAS received a detailed briefing on the ground situation, including details of the rescue and relief operations being conducted in the flood-affected areas. While interacting with civil administration, he underlined the importance of good governance and inclusive, people-centric progress.

COAS emphasised that all necessary measures including infrastructural development required for protecting the people against the devastations caused by frequent floods should be expedited. He said that the state cannot afford the loss of precious lives and properties every year.

The field marshal stressed the significance of coordinated civil-military efforts in addressing the challenges faced by flood-affected communities and reaffirmed the Pakistan Army’s unwavering commitment to supporting all initiatives aimed at public welfare.

During his interaction with flood affectees who had been successfully evacuated by the Pakistan Army and civil administration, COAS assured them of continued support in their resettlement and rehabilitation. The affectees expressed heartfelt gratitude for the Pakistan Army for timely assistance at a critical juncture.

COAS Asim Munir also met with troops, Rescue 1122 personnel, and police officials engaged in relief operations. He lauded their high morale, operational readiness, and steadfast dedication to serving the nation under extremely challenging circumstances. He commended their round-the-clock efforts, carried out in close coordination with civil administration, to provide timely relief and assistance to the people.

COAS also undertook an aerial reconnaissance of flood-affected areas both along Lahore-Kasur and Multan-Jalalpur Pir Wala Axes to assess the scale of damage and ongoing relief efforts.

Upon arrival at flood affected areas the Field Marshal was received by Corps Commanders of Lahore and Multan Corps respectively.