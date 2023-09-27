Atlas Honda introduced Pridor with a modern design and the latest tech features. The bike is an overall package for people looking for decent performance, along with a good fuel average.

Pridor’s Overhead camshaft engine along with double-seater support and solid suspension make the the 1000cc bike most ideal travel partner. The bike is the successor of the Honda CD 100, and this bike has more grace, and an aerodynamic design.

The ride has 4 four-stroke system and great suspension. The two-wheeler is loaded with a glassy masked headlight, stunning bright indicators, and an impressive wrapped silencer to give a good look and it adds to the stylish impression of this bike.

The bike is known for being a niche product of leading bike makers as the CD 70 and CG 125 still topped the sales chart. Pridor in actuality is a fusion of vigorous performance and aesthetics. The Pridor’s sleek body, embellished side covers, and aggressive front make it stand out among other rides.

The bike comes with a fuel capacity of around 9.7 liters and has a 4-gear transmission. Its modern speedometer is another hot selling point as the bike has not changed much lately.

Pridor is a top contender of Suzuki GD 110S, Road Prince RP 110, and Unique UD 100.

Honda Pridor Price in Pakistan

Honda Pridor is available at the price of Rs208,900.

Honda Pridor Fuel Average

Honda Pridor’s fuel average is around 45-55 km per litre, figures may vary as per bike condition and maintenance.

Honda Pridor Colors

Honda Pridor is available in Red, Blue, and Black colour.