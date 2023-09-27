ISLAMABAD – Every citizen of Pakistan is entitled to machine readable passport for traveling abroad, subject to fulfilling all requirements.

Directorate General of Immigration & Passports, the attached department of Ministry of Interior, is the competent authority to issue the passport to Pakistani citizens.

If the passport has not yet expired but has 12 months or less validity, the applicant can still apply in renewal category (both inland and overseas) to acquire a machine readable passport with the extended validity of the passport i.e. 5 or 10 years.

How to Apply for Renewal of Passport?

The applicant can visit the nearest passport office if the authorities require to conduct applicant’s interview. The directorate has also launched online facility to apply for the passport renewal for both inland and overseas citizens. They just need to visit https://onlinemrp.dgip.gov.pk/e-passport/ official website to apply for renewal.

Passport Renewal Fee Update September 2023