ISLAMABAD – Pakistan team on Wednesday left for India to take part in the much-awaited ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

The national team departed for the neighbouring country at 3.20am from Lahore airport and will make a brief stopover in Dubai before heading to Hyderabad city of India.

The team green is scheduled to land in Hyderabad at 8:15pm on September 27 (today).

A day earlier, Babar Azam has expressed hope of putting up a good show as a team in the ICC Men’s World Cup.

“The morale of the team is high and we are very confident. The top four is a small goal. We want to come back as winners”, he said while speaking at a press conference at Gaddafi Stadium ahead of the team’s departure for the mega event,

To a question about the atmosphere of the dressing room after defeat in the Asia Cup, Babar Azam said that the team was like a family and there was no ill will among players.

He said that the players were not taking pressure of playing in India for the first time.

“We have done our research and we have heard the conditions are similar to how they play out in other Asian countries. I hope we come back with a trophy this time”, he said, adding that the team has learned from the mistakes in the Asia Cup and the World Cup was entirely a different tournament.

He said that the team would miss Naseem Shah in the mega event.

“Shaheen [Afridi] and Naseem bowling together gave us a different edge. It was not easy to pick his replacement. We went with Hasan Ali because he has experience. He has played in the World Cup before. I cannot comment on who will bowl the new ball or the old ball, as we cannot reveal our strategies right now. But we have not made any concrete plans right now, it will become more clear to us when we travel to India and assess the conditions”, he said.

Regarding the performance of spinners, he said that they have had a few bad days.

“But they are not ordinary players. It is not easy to play for the Pakistan team—they have gotten here on the back of their performances. I have full faith in them”, he said.

To a question about personal goals, Babar said that he was excited to play in Ahmedabad and would try to perform up to potential.

“I want to make sure whatever I do helps the result for the team. Whenever there is a tour coming up, I spend some time planning for it. I prepare according to [the teams I have to face] and make goals for myself. I try to set targets for myself and then I give my 100% on the ground. The rest I leave up to God, as the results are in His hand … Whenever you are playing a big tournament, it is a very exciting opportunity. It is a chance to become a hero as every World Cup performance gives you a different kind of confidence. Everyone is at their best during the World Cup, so whenever you perform there, it is an altogether different feeling. Performances come when you do not take pressure so that is also important”, he said.