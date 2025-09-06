Honda City Aspire S – Price, initial booking amount, tax, destination charges revealed

LAHORE – Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited has finally unveiled its much-awaited Honda City Aspire S model, defining it as “bold, sleek and sensational”.

The new model was rolled out on the official Facebook page of the company and it comes with various exterior upgrades such as new Honda emblem, black trunk spoiler and new stop lamp.

The automaker has also extended its color options by adding Canyon River Blue and Ignite Red to attract more buyers.

The Aspire S features black side mirrors, updated door handles with alloy whets exuding sporty looks.

The company has also made some change inside the cabin of Aspire S variant.

Honda City Aspire S Price

The ex-factory price of Honda City Aspire S has been fixed at Rs6,149,000 in Pakistan.

Booking Amount

The customers can book their Honda City Aspire S by paying an initial amount of Rs1,200,000.

Destination Charges

The company charges Rs30,000 in wake of destination charges if you want to get it deliver in Lahore. The rate may vary depending on the delivery destination.

Tax on Honda City Aspire S

Buyers, who are filers, will need to pay Rs123,580 in wake of tax while purchasing the Honda City Aspire S.

However, it will be Rs370,740 if the buyer is non-filer.