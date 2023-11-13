LAHORE – Morne Morkel has resigned as the bowling coach of the Pakistan Men’s team days after the the team green was eliminated from the World Cup 2023.

The former South Africa fast bowler joined the Pakistan team on a six-month contract in June this year. Morkel’s first assignment with the men’s team was their tour to Sri Lanka for the two-match Test series.

Pakistan Cricket Board will announce his replacement in due course. Pakistan’s next assignment is a three-match Test series against Australia scheduled to take place from December 14, 2023, to January 7, 2024, in Australia.