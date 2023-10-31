LAHORE – Honda City holds great share in domestic market due to its modern looks, interior, fuel efficiency and more importantly its resale value.

The latest generation of Honda City features sharp body lines, push button start, keyless entry and others fascinating changes.

It is also featured with automated temperature control, a loaded steering wheel, modern LED headlights, LED taillights, and the newest multimedia system.

Honda City Variants

In Pakistan, Honda City is available in five variants:

Honda City 1.2L MT,

Honda City 1.2L CVT

Honda City 1.5LS CVT

Honda City 1.5LAS MT

Honda City 1.5LAS CVT.

Honda City 1.2LS MT Specs

Engine Type Water Cooled 4 Stroke, SOHCi-VTEC , 16 valves 4-cylinder Fuel Supply System PFI (Port Fuel Injection) Bore / Stroke (mm) 73 x 71.58 Displacement (cc) 1,199 Compression Ratio 10.1 : 1 Maximum Horse Power (KW(HP)/rpm) 66(88) / 6,000 KW(PS)/rpm Maximum Torque (N.m (kg.m)/rpm) 110(11.2)/4,800 N.m (kg.m)/rpm Drive By Wire (DBW) O Fuel Type (Minimum Recommended) Unleaded 91RON Transmission Transmission Type 5 Speed Forward & 1 Reverse, Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) with Earth Dreams Technology Steering System Steering Wheel Type Electronic Power Steering (EPS) Steering Column Adjustment Tilt & Telescopic Minimum Turning Radius (m) 5.3 Dimensions & Capacity Overall Length (mm) 4,441 Overall Width (mm) 1,694 Overall Height (mm) 1,498 Wheel Base (mm) 2,600 Tread (Front / Rear) (mm) 1,492 / 1,481 Ground Clearance (mm) (From Ground to Exhaust Pipe) 171.88 Seating Capacity (No. of people) 5 Trunk Capacity (L) 510 Fuel Tank Capacity (L) 40 Suspension System Front MacPherson Strut with Stabilizer Rear Torsion Beam Braking System Braking Type (Front/Rear) Ventilated Disc/Drum Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) O Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD) O Brake Override System with Warning O Tires & Wheels Tire Size 175 / 65 R 15 Wheel Type 15 X 5.5 J Steel with Full Trim Spare Wheel 15 X 5.5 Steel Wheel Convenient & Comfort Keyless Entry O (with Keyless Trunk Opener) Driver Seat Height Adjuster O Auto Door Lock by Speed O Retractable Door Mirrors Electric Dust & Pollen Air Filter O Steering Audio Switches O One Touch Lane Winker O Digital Clock O Outside Temp Display O Exterior Headlights Premium Dual-Barrel Halogen Day Time Running Lights Integrated LED Rear Lights Bulb (Advanced Wrap-around) Front Fog Lights Optional (Bulb) Antenna Micropole Outer Door Handles Finish Body Colored Door Visors Optional Outside Door Mirrors with Side Turn LED Light Body Colored Rear License Plate Chrome Garnish O Interior Multi Info Combination Meter Tri-Dimensional Three-Ring with White Illumination Seats, Armrests & Door Lining Inserts Material Fabric (Hi-Grade Optional) Interior Color IVORY Inside Door Handles Black Front All Ac Vents Knobs, Hand Brake Knob Finish Black Trunk Lid Lining O Rear Seat Armrest with Cupholder O Front Map Lamps O Vanity Mirrors Driver + Front Passenger Accessory Socket (USB Charging Ports) Front X 1 & Rear X 2 Audio Car Infotainment System 7″ Capacitive Touch Screen including MP5, BT, mic, Rear Camera ready, Radio, Mirror Link for Android, USB and AUX Cable support (9″ Android based DA is Optional) Speakers 2 Front (2 Rear Speakers Optional) Tweeters Optional Safety & Security Dual SRS Airbags Driver + Front Passenger Seat Belts 5 High Mount Stop Lamp O Rear Camera Optional ISO Fix Compatible Rear Seats O Impact Mitigating Headrest O ACE Body Structure O Pedestrian Injury Mitigation Technology O Security Alarm O ECU Immobilizer O

Honda City 1.2 Latest Price November 2023

Honda Atlas has recently announced a cut in prices of Honda City variants. The price of Honda City MT1.2L has been decreased by Rs100,000 as its new price stands at Rs4.699 million.

The new price of Honda CVT 1.2L is Rs4.829 million after witnessing a decline of Rs100,000.