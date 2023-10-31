LAHORE – Honda City holds great share in domestic market due to its modern looks, interior, fuel efficiency and more importantly its resale value.
The latest generation of Honda City features sharp body lines, push button start, keyless entry and others fascinating changes.
It is also featured with automated temperature control, a loaded steering wheel, modern LED headlights, LED taillights, and the newest multimedia system.
Honda City Variants
In Pakistan, Honda City is available in five variants:
Honda City 1.2L MT,
Honda City 1.2L CVT
Honda City 1.5LS CVT
Honda City 1.5LAS MT
Honda City 1.5LAS CVT.
Honda City 1.2LS MT Specs
|Engine
|Type
|Water Cooled 4 Stroke, SOHCi-VTEC , 16 valves 4-cylinder
|Fuel Supply System
|PFI (Port Fuel Injection)
|Bore / Stroke (mm)
|73 x 71.58
|Displacement (cc)
|1,199
|Compression Ratio
|10.1 : 1
|Maximum Horse Power (KW(HP)/rpm)
|66(88) / 6,000 KW(PS)/rpm
|Maximum Torque (N.m (kg.m)/rpm)
|110(11.2)/4,800 N.m (kg.m)/rpm
|Drive By Wire (DBW)
|O
|Fuel Type (Minimum Recommended)
|Unleaded 91RON
|Transmission
|Transmission Type
|5 Speed Forward & 1 Reverse, Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) with Earth Dreams Technology
|Steering System
|Steering Wheel Type
|Electronic Power Steering (EPS)
|Steering Column Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Minimum Turning Radius (m)
|5.3
|Dimensions & Capacity
|Overall Length (mm)
|4,441
|Overall Width (mm)
|1,694
|Overall Height (mm)
|1,498
|Wheel Base (mm)
|2,600
|Tread (Front / Rear) (mm)
|1,492 / 1,481
|Ground Clearance (mm) (From Ground to Exhaust Pipe)
|171.88
|Seating Capacity (No. of people)
|5
|Trunk Capacity (L)
|510
|Fuel Tank Capacity (L)
|40
|Suspension System
|Front
|MacPherson Strut with Stabilizer
|Rear
|Torsion Beam
|Braking System
|Braking Type (Front/Rear)
|Ventilated Disc/Drum
|Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
|O
|Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD)
|O
|Brake Override System with Warning
|O
|Tires & Wheels
|Tire Size
|175 / 65 R 15
|Wheel Type
|15 X 5.5 J Steel with Full Trim
|Spare Wheel
|15 X 5.5 Steel Wheel
|Convenient & Comfort
|Keyless Entry
|O (with Keyless Trunk Opener)
|Driver Seat Height Adjuster
|O
|Auto Door Lock by Speed
|O
|Retractable Door Mirrors
|Electric
|Dust & Pollen Air Filter
|O
|Steering Audio Switches
|O
|One Touch Lane Winker
|O
|Digital Clock
|O
|Outside Temp Display
|O
|Exterior
|Headlights
|Premium Dual-Barrel Halogen
|Day Time Running Lights
|Integrated LED
|Rear Lights
|Bulb (Advanced Wrap-around)
|Front Fog Lights
|Optional (Bulb)
|Antenna
|Micropole
|Outer Door Handles Finish
|Body Colored
|Door Visors
|Optional
|Outside Door Mirrors with Side Turn LED Light
|Body Colored
|Rear License Plate Chrome Garnish
|O
|Interior
|Multi Info Combination Meter
|Tri-Dimensional Three-Ring with White Illumination
|Seats, Armrests & Door Lining Inserts Material
|Fabric (Hi-Grade Optional)
|Interior Color
|IVORY
|Inside Door Handles
|Black
|Front All Ac Vents Knobs, Hand Brake Knob Finish
|Black
|Trunk Lid Lining
|O
|Rear Seat Armrest with Cupholder
|O
|Front Map Lamps
|O
|Vanity Mirrors
|Driver + Front Passenger
|Accessory Socket (USB Charging Ports)
|Front X 1 & Rear X 2
|Audio
|Car Infotainment System
|7″ Capacitive Touch Screen including MP5, BT, mic, Rear Camera ready, Radio, Mirror Link for Android, USB and AUX Cable support (9″ Android based DA is Optional)
|Speakers
|2 Front (2 Rear Speakers Optional)
|Tweeters
|Optional
|Safety & Security
|Dual SRS Airbags
|Driver + Front Passenger
|Seat Belts
|5
|High Mount Stop Lamp
|O
|Rear Camera
|Optional
|ISO Fix Compatible Rear Seats
|O
|Impact Mitigating Headrest
|O
|ACE Body Structure
|O
|Pedestrian Injury Mitigation Technology
|O
|Security Alarm
|O
|ECU Immobilizer
|O
Honda City 1.2 Latest Price November 2023
Honda Atlas has recently announced a cut in prices of Honda City variants. The price of Honda City MT1.2L has been decreased by Rs100,000 as its new price stands at Rs4.699 million.
The new price of Honda CVT 1.2L is Rs4.829 million after witnessing a decline of Rs100,000.