Shaheen Shah Afridi has become the quickest fast-bowler to take 100 wickets in One Day Internationals (ODIs), surpassing Australia’s Mitchell Starc.

Pakistan’s pace spearhead reached the milestone in his 51st appearance for the Green Shirts when he dismissed Tanzid Hasan during the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh.

The left-handed pacer has also become the fastest among Pakistani bowlers to reach the 100-wicket mark, surpassing legendary spinner Saqlain Mushtaq.

The inventor of doosra took 53 matches to reach the milestone.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has taken on to X (former Twitter) to share the details.

Shaheen is at number three in the overall list of quickest bowlers (both spinner and pacers) to take 100 wickets.

Nepal’s Sandeep Lamichhane is leading the list by taking 100 wickets in 42 matches.

Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan took 44 matches to reach the milestone.

42 – Sandeep Lamichhane (Nepal)

44 – Rashid Khan (Afghanistan)

51 – Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan)

52 – Mitchell Starc (Australia)

53 – Saqlain Mushtaq (Pakistan)