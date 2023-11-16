People looking at new bikes are facing hard times with prices of all two-wheelers including Honda CG 125 skyrocketed in recent times amid record inflation.
Despite the prices of the bikes touching record high, Honda sales have not been much affected and the leading bikes like 125 are ruling the streets.
The bike remained favorite for being a commuter ride manufactured by the leading automaker. CG 125, and other bikes of Honda remained a style icon for years and are still topped the sales chart.
Honda 125 holds repute due to its performance, build quality and durability, and it requires less maintenance than its competitors.
The company has introduced all of its motorcycles on easy installment plans with zero markup. In a joint venture with commercial banks, Honda offers the CG 125 model with zero markups.
Honda CG 125 2024 Installment Plan zero markup
|Total price Rs234,900
|Monthly Installments
|3 Month Plan
|Rs78.300 (Zero Markup)
|6 Month Plan
|Rs39,150 (Zero Markup)
|9 Month Plan
|Rs30,450
|12 Month Plan
|Rs23,900
|18 Month Plan
|Rs17,400
|24 Month Plan
|Rs14,100
|36 Month Plan
|Rs10,900
The installment plan is with Bank Alfalah, please visit the bank or Honda centre for further details…
Honda CG 125 2024 Latest price in Pakistan
|Models
|Price
|HONDA CG 125 Price
|Rs234,900
|HONDA CG 125S (Self)
|Rs292,900