People looking at new bikes are facing hard times with prices of all two-wheelers including Honda CG 125 skyrocketed in recent times amid record inflation.

Despite the prices of the bikes touching record high, Honda sales have not been much affected and the leading bikes like 125 are ruling the streets.

The bike remained favorite for being a commuter ride manufactured by the leading automaker. CG 125, and other bikes of Honda remained a style icon for years and are still topped the sales chart.

Honda 125 holds repute due to its performance, build quality and durability, and it requires less maintenance than its competitors.

The company has introduced all of its motorcycles on easy installment plans with zero markup. In a joint venture with commercial banks, Honda offers the CG 125 model with zero markups.

Honda CG 125 2024 Installment Plan zero markup

Total price Rs234,900 Monthly Installments 3 Month Plan Rs78.300 (Zero Markup) 6 Month Plan Rs39,150 (Zero Markup) 9 Month Plan Rs30,450 12 Month Plan Rs23,900 18 Month Plan Rs17,400 24 Month Plan Rs14,100 36 Month Plan Rs10,900

The installment plan is with Bank Alfalah, please visit the bank or Honda centre for further details…

Honda CG 125 2024 Latest price in Pakistan