Australia will take on hosts India for the World Cup 2023 title after outclassing South Africa by 3 wickets in a classic semi-final match on Thursday.

Five-time champions displayed A-game against Proteas, proving that they are impeccable in global tournaments, finalising their spot against Men in Blue at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. Cummins led Kangaroos restrict Africans side to 212, and managed to chase the target with 16 balls to spare.

Chasing a not-so-difficult target, Australia started with a bang and continued assault despite losing star players like David Warner (29 off 18) and Mitchell Marsh (0 off 6).

1975, 1987, 1996, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2015 AND 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣3️⃣! Australia are through to yet another ICC Men's @cricketworldcup final 🤯#CWC23 pic.twitter.com/je7UGytC0U — ICC (@ICC) November 16, 2023

After two blows, Travis Head takes charge but cannot face spin attack. Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi amplified wickets together. Gerald Coetzee attacked key players like Steve Smith and Josh Inglis.

Captain Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc however anchored, helping their side to chase the target in 47.2 overs.

Today’s game marks the fifth time when South Africa lost World Cup semi-final with their previous coming in 1992, 1999, 2007, and 2015.

Earlier, South African batters remained under pressure, suffering the first blow with skipper Temba Bavuma, who returned to pavilion at the end of the first over for duck. Proteas, however, started to score and later Quinton de Kock was attacked without scoring any big. The team was 24-4 in 11.5 overs.

Travis Head then struck, taking out two wickets in two balls by Klaasen, and Marco Jansen. South Africa were all out for 212 runs in 49.4 overs courtesy of a terrific bowling display by Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Pat Cummins as the three-pacers combined for eight wickets.