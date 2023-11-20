Honda CD 2024 remained the most popular bike of the Japanese auto giant in the 70cc segment and the entry-level bike remained highest highest-selling product in its league.

The bike is mostly used by the working class and despite the increasing prices, the Honda CD 70 is still dominating sales charts. Pakistan’s auto sector remained under pressure, but Honda CD 70 remained at the top, and that’s without doing much in its latest model.

CD 70 holds reputation as bike with the best fuel average and reliability, while its iconic frame and engine remain same for years. This year, the company announced an additional color scheme, that is making waves.

Amid the elevated bike prices, buyers are now looking for easy installment plans to get Honda CD 70 and other bikes. Here’s the Hionda CD 70 Installment Plan with MCB.

Honda CD 70 Installment Plans November 2023

Honda CD 70 2024 model Total Price Rs157,900 3 Months Plan Rs52,600 (zero mark-up) 6 Months Plan Rs26,300 (zero mark-up) 12 Months Plan Rs16,100 18 Months Plan Rs11,725 24Months Plan Rs9,500 30 Months Plan Rs8,318 36 Months Plan Rs7,500

Honda CD 70 2024 price in Pakistan

In October, Honda dismissed any drop in price of its top units Honda CD 70, and Honda CG125.