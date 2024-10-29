AGL37.3▲ 0.16 (0.00%)AIRLINK125.49▼ -8.29 (-0.06%)BOP5.52▲ 0.02 (0.00%)CNERGY3.74▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)DCL7.92▲ 0.08 (0.01%)DFML42.21▼ -1.17 (-0.03%)DGKC87.75▲ 1.49 (0.02%)FCCL33.25▲ 0.31 (0.01%)FFBL66.5▲ 2.23 (0.03%)FFL10.52▲ 0.08 (0.01%)HUBC105▲ 1.7 (0.02%)HUMNL12.88▼ -0.77 (-0.06%)KEL4.39▲ 0.03 (0.01%)KOSM7.6▼ -0.26 (-0.03%)MLCF38.7▲ 1.04 (0.03%)NBP69▲ 1.49 (0.02%)OGDC175.51▲ 1.03 (0.01%)PAEL24.85▼ -0.15 (-0.01%)PIBTL5.67▼ -0.03 (-0.01%)PPL139▲ 0.49 (0.00%)PRL23.1▼ -0.04 (0.00%)PTC15▼ -0.58 (-0.04%)SEARL69.6▼ -0.02 (0.00%)TELE6.95▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)TOMCL37▲ 2.28 (0.07%)TPLP7.2▲ 0.05 (0.01%)TREET14.48▲ 0.29 (0.02%)TRG50▲ 1.39 (0.03%)UNITY27.64▲ 1.13 (0.04%)WTL1.26▲ 0.02 (0.02%)

Naim Qaseem appointed Hezbollah new chief

Naim Qaseem Appointed Hezbollah New Chief
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

BEIRUT –  Hezbollah on Tuesday officially appointed Naim Qassem as its new head after the martyrdom of long-time leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Qassem, who served as Nasrallah’s deputy for many years, was previously named the acting leader after Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli attack last month.

Hezbollah confirmed the appointment in a statement, and highlighted Qassem’s extensive experience within the group and his commitment to continuing Nasrallah’s legacy .

The martyrdom of Hassan Nasrallah, who had been the Secretary General and face of Hezbollah for decades, marked a significant moment for the organization and its followers. His leadership was characterized by a strong resistance stance against Israel and a prominent role in Lebanese politics.

Hezbollah chief Nasrallah killed in major turn in Israel-Lebanon conflict

Web Desk Staff

Related Posts

  • International

What to do with your Dubai bank account after change in visa?

  • Featured, International

Emirates flight operation in Iraq, Israel, and Jordan stopped amid attack on Iran

  • International

Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli attack on Iran as ‘violation of its sovereignty’

  • International

UK Seasonal Worker Visa with 43,000 Positions available – Check Eligibility

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer