Naim Qaseem appointed Hezbollah new chief

BEIRUT – Hezbollah on Tuesday officially appointed Naim Qassem as its new head after the martyrdom of long-time leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Qassem, who served as Nasrallah’s deputy for many years, was previously named the acting leader after Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli attack last month.

Hezbollah confirmed the appointment in a statement, and highlighted Qassem’s extensive experience within the group and his commitment to continuing Nasrallah’s legacy .

The martyrdom of Hassan Nasrallah, who had been the Secretary General and face of Hezbollah for decades, marked a significant moment for the organization and its followers. His leadership was characterized by a strong resistance stance against Israel and a prominent role in Lebanese politics.