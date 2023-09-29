Honda CG 125 2024 model has been in the market for weeks now and people are buying the new rides, especially one with a golden edition. The new model of the country’s most selling bike remained under the limelight as the Japanese automaker introduced the latest model with several changes and new color designs.

The design of the Honda CG 125S is smooth as it produces upright aerodynamics for a quick pace. Its aesthetics and robust performance are no less than a craze as despite strong competition, CG 125 holds a huge fan base.

Honda CG 125 is known for its durability, easy maintenance, and price. Honda CG 125 2024 remains the same as the previous year’s model while the company claimed a lot new for these editions.

Honda CG 125 2024 Installment Plan with Bank Alfalah

To help people buy new rides, Bank Alfalah has come up with an interest-free installment plan, and people can get the bike, paying as low as Rs13,576 per month. The new installment plan flexible plans allow customers to pay for the ride up to 36 months.