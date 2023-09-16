Leading bikemaker Altas Honda has introduced the newest edition of its top-selling unit Honda CG 125 with dozens of improvements, but apparently, there’s no major update in design or engine.

Honda CG 125 2024’s design is smooth as it produces upright aerodynamics for a quick pace. Its aesthetics and robust performance are no less than a craze as despite strong competition, CG 125 holds a huge fan base.

Honda CG 125 is known for its durability, easy maintenance, and price. Honda CG 125 2024 remains the same as the previous year’s model as prices were hiked by the company in August.

The two-wheeler first introduced in the year 1992 has since undergone several facelifts however, the shape of the motorcycle did not have any major changes. The bike also dominated the local market due to its strong resale value.

Backed by a Japanese OHV technology engine, the bike produces 11.0 HP @ 8500 RPM. People liked the Honda CG 125 robust power and its magnificent sound.

As buyers are facing hard times to upgrade their bike, several commercial banks are offering these bikes on easy installment.

Honda 125 2024 latest price in Pakistan

Model Price HONDA CG 125 Price Rs. 234,900 HONDA CG 125S (Self) Rs. 292,900 Honda CG 125 2024 Price in Pakistan

Honda CG 125 Easy Leasing Plan

How to apply for Honda 125 2024 Installments

Visit Meezan Bank’s site, and search for Apni Bike Calculator

Choose ‘Apni Bike | Riba-Free Bike | Financing Calculator’

Select Honda from vendor option and choose Honda CG 125

Choose duration of leasing, percentage of the down payment and click on ‘Calculate.’

You will get customised Instalment plan

Honda CG 125 Specs

Honda CG 125 2024 Fuel Average

Honda CG 125 offers somewhere between 35-37Km per litre, depending on usage and maintenance of the bike.