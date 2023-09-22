Atlas Honda came up with Honda 2024 CG 125S 2024 model with Gold Edition and claims to made 77 changes, while buyers are still looking to see the changes.

The design of Honda CG 125S 2024 produces upright aerodynamics for a quick pace. Its aesthetics and robust performance are no less than a craze as despite strong competition, CG 125 holds a huge fan base.

The famous unit is known for its durability, easy maintenance, and price, and it remains the same as the previous year’s model as prices were hiked by the company in August.

Honda 125S 2024 Golden Edition

The auto-giant this time also came up with Honda CG 125S Gold Edition that stands different from base red and black colors. The glittery appearance gives it a distinctive look that makes the ride an eye candy. The overall design of the CG 125 Special Edition is to some extent diverse from the base variant while it also costs more than the base version.

Honda 125S 2024 Gold Edition new Price

Atlas Honda 125S 2024 Gold Edition was initially introduced at a price of Rs282,900, and days the new price stands at Rs292,900.

Honda CG 125 Specs

Honda CG 125 2024 Fuel Average

Honda CG 125 offers somewhere between 35-37Km per litre, depending on usage and maintenance of the bike.