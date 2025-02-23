Historic Showdown: Pakistan eye repeat of 2017 Champions Trophy Victory over India

Beleagured Pakistan faces must-win clash against key rival India in Dubai today to keep their Champions Trophy semifinal hopes alive after a heavy loss to New Zealand.

With pace attack, led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf, underperforming in the opening match, Men in Green are confident to rise today. With political tensions preventing games between Asian giants, this high-stakes encounter is even more interesting, as Pakistan looks to repeat their 2017 Champions Trophy win against India.

The stage is set for one of the most electrifying encounters of the year, as India and Pakistan gear up to face off in a blockbuster Champions Trophy 2025 match in Dubai today! Cricket fans around the world are eagerly waiting for this epic clash, where passion, rivalry, and high stakes collide.

India enters this contest with a massive boost in confidence after a dominant victory over Bangladesh. Led by the ever-composed Rohit Sharma, India’s balanced lineup, including match-winners like Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill, are set to take the field with the belief that this rivalry is just another game in their pursuit of glory.

Broadcasting networks are bracing for record-breaking viewership as this historic contest unfolds. The TV ratings will soar, and the action will be accessible to cricket lovers across the globe—from India and Pakistan to the UK, USA, and beyond.

This match promises to deliver everything: explosive cricket, unforgettable moments, and, of course, the intense drama that comes when these two cricketing giants collide. Be sure not to miss it—this is more than just a match; it’s a spectacle!

Pakistan vs India Squads

PAKISTAN

Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (c/wk), Salman Agha, Kamran Ghulam, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.

INDIA

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami.