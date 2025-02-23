CDWP approves Rs. 49b in development projects

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has approved Rs. 49 billion in development Projects, recommended Rs. 19.96 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC).

The CDWP meeting, chaired by Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (PDSI) and Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Ahsan Iqbal, has approved development projects worth Rs. 49.310 billion while recommending additional projects worth Rs. 19.96 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for final approval, said a press release issued here.

With ECNEC’s endorsement, the total cost of these projects will reach Rs. 69.275 billion.

The meeting reviewed key initiatives across multiple sectors, including education, health, higher education, industries, information technology, manpower, mass media, physical planning and housing, power, and special areas.

In the education sector, CDWP approved two significant projects aimed at expanding access to quality education in underserved regions.

These include the establishment of Daanish Schools in Gilgit Baltistan (Astore) at a cost of Rs. 2,962.813 million and in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) at Rs. 3,052.560 million.

The AJK school, designed to accommodate 800 students, will introduce modern educational interventions such as incubation centers, skill development programs, IT education, and a school meal initiative.

These initiatives will not only enhance learning outcomes but also improve employability, earnings, and health indicators for students in District Bagh (AJK) and Baltistan, ultimately contributing to regional socio-economic development.

In the fuel sector, CDWP approved the project “Supply of Gas to Villages within 5 km of Gas-Producing Fields in Sindh and Jhal Magsi Town, Balochistan” as part of the fourth-year phase of an eight-year plan.