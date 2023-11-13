KARACHI – The Pakistan Stock Exchange maintained its bullish trend on first day of the new business week, Monday, as the KSE-100 index has crossed 56,000 points level for first time in history.

In early trading session, the benchmark has gained 752.55 points till 10:45am as the current index stands at 56,143.91 points.

Experts have attributed the surge to trading in the energy companies, believing that the KSE-100 would continue the upward trend.

on the business week ending November 11, the benchmark KSE 100-Index moved up by 2.04 percent or 1,129.94 points, crossing the 55,000 level to close at 55,391.36 points.

Market analysts said the central reason for the positive trend was the reduction in Pakistan Investment Bonds yields, which increased domestic buying.

They said a decrease in current account deficit and inflation have generated the positive sentiments in the market.

More to follow…