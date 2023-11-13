The Golden visa is a long-term residence visa which enables foreign talents to live, work or study in the UAE while enjoying exclusive benefits.

Investors, entrepreneurs, scientists, health professionals, outstanding students and graduates, humanitarian pioneers and frontline heroes are among those eligible for the Golden visa.

Doctors from various countries, including Pakistan, working in the UAE can apply for the golden visa. The profession of doctors falls under outstanding specialized talents category.

Requirements for Golden Visa for Pakistani Doctors

Provide an approved letter from the Ministry of Health – UAE to practice the medicalprofession (doctors).

Valid passport copy.

Valid health insurance.

Where to Apply For Golden Visa

ICP Smart Services / UAEICP Mobile Application

Access the ICP smart services (using UAE pass, username or QR code).

Search for the required service.

Fill out the application form.

Pay service fees (if required).

Customer Happiness Centers

Visit the nearest Customer Happiness Center.

Get a ticket using the queue system.

Submit the application fulfilling all conditions and documents to the customer service officer.

Pay service fees (if required).

Typing Centers

Visit the nearest Typing Center accredited by the ICP.

Submit the application fulfilling all conditions and documents to the typing center employee.

Pay service fees (if required).

Required Documents

Support Document (Required)

Salary Certificate (Optional)

Golden Visa Fee

E-SERVICES FEES 28.00 AED

ICP FEES 22.00 AED

Smart Services Fee 100.00 AED

Golden Resident Permit Fee

Residence permit fee: AED1100

Extra charge :

Knowledge dirham: AED10

Innovation dirham: AED10

Fee inside the country: AED500

Delivery: AED20

Note: The issuance fee increases by AED100 annually whenever the residency is over two years.