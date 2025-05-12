Hira Mani’s emotional video from Abu Dhabi airport goes viral

ABU DHABI – Renowned Pakistani television actress Hira Mani has shared an emotional video from Abu Dhabi airport that has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread sympathy and concern from fans.

The actress posted the video on her Instagram, recounting her distressing experience of being stranded at the Abu Dhabi airport due to the closure of Pakistan’s airspace. In the video, Hira Mani expressed deep emotional turmoil, revealing that she feared she might never be reunited with her children.

“I was extremely anxious when I learned that Pakistan’s airspace had been shut down. At that moment, it felt like I may never see my children again,” she said.

Addressing her followers, Hira Mani stated that her message was directed towards those who had lost loved ones due to war. She emphasized her desire for peace and urged that the voices of those who want harmony should be heard.

“We do not want war. We are people with children. I pray that everyone finds patience and that peace prevails in Pakistan,” she added.

In the caption accompanying the video, she wrote, “When I got stranded at Abu Dhabi airport the day before yesterday, I felt like I would never be able to meet my children again. Pakistan’s airspace had been closed. We do not want war; we are people with families,”.

Hira Mani concluded by raising the slogan “Pakistan Zindabad” and extended heartfelt prayers and sympathies for all families affected by the ongoing conflict.

Her video has since gone viral, with thousands of social media users expressing support and solidarity.