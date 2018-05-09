WE are such weak creatures. Just when we think we are morally strong and begin to think that we cannot fall, we slip. Where do I get the strength to stand tall all the time? I realize such strength did not come about very easily. Just when we think we are becoming stronger, better people, we slip and have to start all over again.

I know that without help from the One above there is no way I can build character into myself. The words of a song come to my lips and I find myself humming a tune: Lord lift me up and let me standBy faith on heaven’s tableland; A higher plane than I have found-Lord, plant my feet on higher ground.

A pilot was flying over the Arabian Desert and landed his tiny aircraft at an airstrip to refuel. After taking to the air again, he was soon over a mountainous area, when he heard a scratching noise behind him.

It sounded as if some animal had gotten into the fuselage of the plane. He became quite alarmed, for he knew if an animal gnawed away at the electrical wiring it could cause a serious malfunction. But there was no place to land in the rugged territory.

Then the pilot had an idea. He pulled the joystick, accelerated the plane and nosed it upward. Higher and higher into the sky the little plane went, until the sound of the gnawing and scratching ceased.

Later when he landed at an airport, he found a huge desert rat that had crawled in unnoticed, when he had refueled at the desert airstrip. But the unwanted stowaway was dead. Accustomed as it was to the desert, it could not survive when the plane climbed to the higher altitude.

So it is with our life. As we draw near to God, we put to death our meanness and selfishness and other petty ways. The old patterns of living just cannot survive and character starts forming.

What sort of noises do you hear as you fly through life? Rumblings of discontentment? Echoes of sadness? Shivers of fright and tremors of anxiety? Start pulling upward and as your feet reach higher ground the rumblings and other sounds will slowly get still till they won’t be heard at all.

Today, there’s a sense of fear in the country and throughout the world, but all that needs to be done is to start the morning by moving to a higher ground, then tackle the rest of the day, as God lifts you up and let’s you stand..!

