Pollen concentration decreases in Islamabad

Pollen Count In Islamabad Today March 16 2025
ISLAMABAD – The pollen concentrations in Islamabad decreased considerably on Friday compared to the previous day due to the prevailing weather conditions.

Despite a considerable decrease, pollen concentration is still high enough to pose serious health hazards for vulnerable people.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the pollen count in Islamabad’s H-8 sector was 17,976 on Friday compared to 32,446 last day. A similar trend has been witnessed in Islamabad’s other vulnerable areas.

The total pollen count in Islamabad’s G-6 sector was recorded at 5,997, which was 7,604 the previous day. In the E-8 sector, pollen count decreased to 5,583 on Friday as against 6,687 on Thursday.

Similarly, the pollen count in the F-10 sector dropped to 3,774 on Friday from 4,631 on the previous day.

Islamabad’s most abundant pollen types are Paper Mulberry, Acacia, Eucalyptus, Pines, Grasses, Cannabis, Dandelion and Alternaria.

Out of all these species, Paper Mulberry shares the highest pollen count, 17,809 (very high). Pollen concentrations of other species are Cannabis 56 (high), Grasses 79 (high), Alternaria 27 (low), Pines 56 (moderate), Acacia (zero), Eucalyptus (zero) and Dandelion 03 (low).

Staff Report

