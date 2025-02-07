HEC’s GEP 2023: Standards vs flexibility

THE Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan has introduced the Graduate Education Policy (GEP) 2023, a significant move toward standardizing the country’s academic programs in line with the International Standard Classification of Education (ISCED) 2013. This policy governs key aspects of MS/MPhil and PhD programs, including admissions, curriculum design and degree structures. Its primary goal is to align Pakistan’s graduate education system with global standards, thereby enhancing the international recognition and competitiveness of Pakistani degrees. However, the policy has also sparked debate, particularly due to its restrictions on interdisciplinary admissions, which limit academic mobility and flexibility for both students and universities.

The adoption of ISCED 2013 ensures a consistent global framework for categorizing academic disciplines and degrees. This alignment reflects HEC’s commitment to elevating Pakistan’s higher education to international benchmarks. It is expected to facilitate the mobility of Pakistani graduates in academia and the job market by making their qualifications more credible and comparable globally. Despite its ambitious goals, the practical implementation of this policy has raised significant concerns, especially regarding the restriction on interdisciplinary admissions.

Under GEP 2023, students can now only pursue programs within the same field or discipline, as defined by ISCED 2013, restricting the traditional flexibility that allowed interdisciplinary pathways. This change has created confusion for universities, which are now required to overhaul their admission policies and align them strictly with ISCED classifications. For smaller institutions with limited administrative capacity, these changes have proven particularly challenging.

Students are similarly impacted. The restriction on interdisciplinary admissions limits opportunities for exploring diverse academic fields, which are increasingly essential for addressing modern, complex challenges. Globally, interdisciplinary education is recognized as a means to foster innovation by combining knowledge from different disciplines. By narrowing the scope of admissions, the GEP 2023 risks stifling this trend, potentially disadvantaging students seeking cross-disciplinary career options.

Beyond the admissions issue, the broader implementation of GEP 2023 poses challenges. Universities require detailed guidelines, training, and financial support to transition smoothly to the ISCED-based framework. Without these resources, there is a risk of widening the gap between well-established institutions and smaller, resource-constrained ones, exacerbating inequalities within Pakistan’s higher education system. To address these challenges, the HEC must adopt a collaborative and phased approach. Engaging universities and stakeholders through workshops and consultations is essential to clarify the policy’s requirements and resolve ambiguities. Transitional flexibility, including a reconsideration of the interdisciplinary restriction, could help balance the need for specialization with the benefits of academic diversity.

The GEP 2023 represents a forward-looking initiative to modernize Pakistan’s higher education system and enhance its global reputation. However, the success of this policy depends on its effective implementation, which requires addressing the concerns of universities and students alike. By providing clear communication, institutional support, and inclusive decision-making, the HEC can transform the GEP 2023 into a cornerstone for academic excellence and innovation in Pakistan.

—The writer is contributing columnist.

