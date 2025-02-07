Will there be Shab-e-Barat holiday in Punjab on Feb 14? Details inside

LAHORE – The holy month of Shaban commenced in Pakistan on Friday, January 31, after the moon was sighted on Thursday.

The announcement was made by the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee after reviewing all witnesses and testimonies regarding the moon sighting.

Muslims in Pakistan and parts of the world observe Shab e Barat every year on 15th night of Shaban. This year, the holy night will be observed on February 13’s night.

The night commonly dubbed as The Night of Fortune and Forgiveness comes in the run-up to the start of the Holy month of Ramadan.

The believers observe the night with religious spirit as the faithful offered nawafil in mosques, making special prayers for unity, prosperity, security, and restoration of peace in the country and the prosperity and unity of the entire Muslim Ummah.

Sindh Announces Holiday

A day earlier, Sindh announces a holiday for educational institutions for February 14, 2025 Friday, and it will make a long holiday for students.

The holiday was announced on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat, which is special night for Muslims, as prayers, and duas are being done for loved ones on 15th of Shaban.

Sindh Education Department declared a holiday for all educational institutions on February 14, 2025, in observance of ‘sacred night’.

Update on Shab-e-Barat Holiday in Punjab

So far, the Punjab government has not made any announcement regarding holiday on Feb 14. It means all public and private educational institutions will remain open on that day if no holiday is declared.