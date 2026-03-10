International Women’s Day and unheard voices of Kashmiri women

Altaf Ahmed Bhat

Every year on 8 March, the world observes International Women’s Day to celebrate the achievements, dignity, and rights of women.

Across continents, governments and organizations speak about equality, empowerment, and justice. Conferences are held, statements are issued, and global leaders reaffirm their commitment to protecting women’s rights. Yet while the world celebrates progress, thousands of women in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir continue to live through a reality shaped by violence, loss, and decades of suffering.

For the women of Kashmir, this day is not merely symbolic. It is a reminder of the pain that has defined their lives for generations. Since January 1989, the unresolved Kashmir dispute has inflicted deep wounds on the social fabric of the region. Women have carried the heaviest burden of this tragedy. Documented human rights data shows that 22,991 Kashmiri women have been widowed due to the conflict from January 1989 to February 2025. During the same period, 11,269 women were subjected to gang-rape or molestation, leaving countless families traumatized and entire communities scarred by grief.

These figures represent far more than numbers. Each statistic reflects a shattered home, a grieving mother, a child growing up without a father, or a woman forced to rebuild her life after unimaginable suffering. The lives of Kashmiri women have been shaped by a constant atmosphere of fear and uncertainty that few societies in the modern world can fully comprehend.

The social consequences of this conflict are particularly visible in the painful phenomenon known in Kashmir as “half-widows.” These are women whose husbands disappeared after being taken into custody during security operations and never returned home. Without confirmation of death and without the return of their loved ones, these women remain trapped between hope and despair. Many spend decades waiting for answers while struggling to raise children and survive economically.

Kashmiri society has witnessed countless tragedies that remain etched in collective memory. Incidents such as the mass sexual violence in Kunan Poshpora in 1991 shook the conscience of humanity and exposed the vulnerability of women living under heavy militarization. Survivors have spent decades seeking justice and recognition, yet their struggle continues to highlight the broader challenges faced by women in conflict zones.

Despite the immense suffering they have endured, Kashmiri women have demonstrated remarkable courage and resilience. They have refused to remain silent victims of history. Instead, they have emerged as powerful voices demanding justice, dignity, and accountability. Mothers whose sons were killed or disappeared have stood at the forefront of peaceful protests. Women’s groups have documented human rights violations and kept alive the memory of the injustices faced by their communities.

Their strength reflects a profound truth: when societies are pushed to the edge by conflict, it is often women who hold families and communities together. Kashmiri women have continued to educate their children, preserve their cultural identity, and support their families despite overwhelming adversity.

The principles that the world celebrates on International Women’s Day are clearly defined in international law and global human rights frameworks. The United Nations has repeatedly emphasized that gender equality is not only a fundamental human right but also the foundation of peaceful and just societies. At the historic Fourth World Conference on Women in Beijing in 1995, former U.S. First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton delivered the message that became one of the most powerful statements in the global women’s rights movement: “Human rights are women’s rights and women’s rights are human rights.”

These principles must apply universally, including to the women of Kashmir. The international community cannot speak about women’s empowerment while ignoring the suffering of women living under prolonged conflict and occupation.

Several global organizations dedicated to women’s rights and human rights have a moral responsibility to address this reality. Institutions such as UN Women, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, and International Federation for Human Rights, Equality Now, and Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom have long advocated for the protection of women in conflict zones. Their work has highlighted the importance of accountability, justice, and protection for women facing violence and discrimination.

Likewise, international institutions responsible for peace and security, including the United Nations Human Rights Council and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, have repeatedly stressed that human rights must be protected in all regions experiencing conflict. These institutions exist precisely to ensure that fundamental rights are not ignored when political interests overshadow humanitarian concerns.

International Women’s Day should therefore serve as a reminder that the suffering of Kashmiri women cannot remain invisible. The international community, global women’s rights organizations, and human rights defenders must raise their voices and push India to stop atrocities against women in the occupied territory and respect the fundamental rights of the Kashmiri people.

The people of Kashmir have long demanded the right promised to them under international law; the right to determine their own political future. The principle of self-determination is recognized by the United Nations General Assembly as a fundamental right of all peoples. Ensuring that this right is respected is essential not only for political justice but also for the dignity and safety of millions of Kashmiri women whose lives continue to be shaped by the unresolved conflict.

As the world marks International Women’s Day, it must look beyond ceremonies and speeches. It must listen to the voices of women who continue to suffer in silence. The courage of Kashmiri women in the face of oppression is a powerful reminder that resilience can survive even the harshest circumstances.

Until justice is delivered and dignity restored, the story of Kashmiri women will remain a painful chapter in the global struggle for women’s rights. Their suffering demands recognition, their courage deserves respect, and their call for justice must reach the conscience of humanity.

—The writer is Chairman of Institute of Voice of Victims