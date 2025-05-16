Heatwaves prevail in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, most parts of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Intense heatwaves prevailed in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and most parts of Pakistan on Friday with experts predicting the harsh weather conditions to persist during the next 2-3 days.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), high pressure at upper atmospheric level prevails over most parts of Pakistan and likely to persist during next 02 to 03 days.

Under these conditions, intense heatwaves will continue to prevail in the twin cities and most parts of Pakistan on Saturday and the next two days.

Day temperatures will likely remain 05°C to 07°C above normal levels in the twin cities, central & upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan till 19th May.

Day temperatures will likely remain 04°C to 06°C above normal in Sindh, southern Punjab and Balochistan till 20th May.

Islamabad’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 40°C and 42°C on Saturday and Sunday, and between 38°C and 40°C on Monday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 39°C and 41°C on Saturday and Sunday, and between 37°C and 39°C on Monday.

Meanwhile, heatwaves prevailed in most parts of Pakistan during the last 24 hours.

Rahim Yar Khan, Jacobabad and Turbat remained the hottest places in Pakistan, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 48°C. The maximum temperature in Dera Ghazi Khan, Dadu, Sukkur and Nokkundi was recorded at 47°C.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 40°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 43 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 39°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 36 per cent.