‘We Paid Price in Blood’; PM Shehbaz urges world to honor Pakistan’s fight against terrorism

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated Pakistan’s plight as the nation of 242 million continues to face terrorism and hostility from neighboring countries, especially India.

Addressing gathering in Islamabad on the occasion of Youm-e-Tashakur, PM Shehbaz said that dialogue—not conflict—is the only viable path forward for regional stability. “We have fought three wars, but none brought a solution. It is time for Pakistan and its neighbors to move beyond hostility and work together as peaceful nations,” he said.

Highlighting Pakistan’s role in fight against terrorism, PM Sharif emphasized immense human and financial toll the country has endured. “Pakistan remains one of the worst victims of terrorism. We’ve lost nearly 90,000 lives and sustained economic losses exceeding $150 billion,” he said.

He added that Pakistan’s counterterrorism efforts were not limited to its own borders, but have also contributed to global security. “Had our armed forces not confronted these threats, the consequences could have spread to many parts of the world,” the prime minister asserted.

The premier also appealed to international community to acknowledge Pakistan’s sacrifices in the global war against terrorism, calling for recognition and support. “The world must not overlook what Pakistan has endured,” he reiterated.

After the ceasefire with India, he thanked to friendly nations for their diplomatic support, specifically acknowledging US President Donald Trump for playing a significant role in de-escalating tensions between nuclear-armed nations.