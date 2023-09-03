Bipin Dani

Zimbabwe’s former fast bowler Henry Olonga didn’t wait for a second to send his deepest condolence message to Nadine Streak once the death news of her husband and former all-rounder Heath Streak was posted by her on social media.

The 49-year-old Streak passed away on Sunday morning.

“In the early hours of this morning, Sunday the 3rd of September 2023, the greatest love of my life and the father of my beautiful children, was carried to be with the Angels from his home where he wished to spend his last days surrounded by his family and closest loved ones. He was covered in love and peace and did not walk off the Park alone. Our souls are joined for eternity Streaky. Till I hold you again “,the wife sent a message on her social media page.

“Sadly, it is not a rumour this time”, Olonga speaking exclusively over the telephone from Australia, where he resides now, said.

Incidentally, Henry Olonga was believed to be the first one to have unintentionally spread the death news of Heath Streak 10-day before (however, he was not to be).

“Please don’t be angry or throw stones any longer for a mistake I’m sure a lot of us have made where we have perhaps shared info believing it to be true”, the wife had said when the rumor had first surfaced in the last week of August.

“It is indeed very sad news today. I am heart-broken”. Olonga has known Streak and his family well. His friendship with Streak was 40 years old.

“The most fond memory to me of Streak was when he won the series for us in New Zealand in the ODI at Eden Park in Auckland (January 2001)with bat and ball”, Olonga added.

It was a very exciting match and the visitors had won the match by 1 wicket with only eight balls remaining.

Steak played a captain’s knock with an unbeaten 79 runs, which included five sixes and four fours. He also took two wickets.